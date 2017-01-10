Kristen Bell Shows Off Her Secret Red Carpet Butt

Celebrities go through a lot to get the look they sport by the time they hit the red carpet. At least Kristen Bell gave us a glimpse into her process over Instagram, The Huffington Post reports, and it looks pretty elaborate. First, we see her in her Jenny Packham dress with bedhead and a cup of coffee. Then, she's donning a foil mask to prepare for either the ceremony or an "alien abduction." Finally, we see a secret she's been hiding under her dress: butt pads.
After all that effort, you'd think she were attending a fancy afterparty. But it was really all preparation for a Settlers of Catan game with her husband Dax Shepard. Shepard said they'd compete in pajamas, but it looks like she stuck with her red carpet outfit all night long, and we don't blame her. You've got to be well-cushioned while you grow your settlement.
