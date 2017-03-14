How Hillary Clinton Helped Reveal Amber Tamblyn's Baby's Name

The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I'm about to change. Thank you, Hillary,grandmother to us all.

A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT