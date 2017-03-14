How Hillary Clinton Helped Reveal Amber Tamblyn's Baby's Name

Hillary Clinton may not be president, but that doesn't mean she's invisible from the national discourse. Today, she made a small contribution to the pop culture landscape when she made a major assist in the reveal of Amber Tamblyn's baby's name. Marlow Alice Cross, for the record.
Tamblyn reacted about how we would.
"The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter," Tamblyn wrote on Instagram. "Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I'm about to change. Thank you, Hillary, grandmother to us all."
That's a high quality caption. The photo itself was of a letter that Clinton sent to Tamblyn and her husband, comedian David Cross.
"Dear Marlow," Clinton writes. "Happy Birthday! Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton."
Tamblyn has already been one to get super real about her post-baby life. Earlier, she teased us by joking that her daughter was named "Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr."
A shame. We think Funkinstein is a very pretty name for a boy or girl.
