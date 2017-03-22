Reese Witherspoon's Son Can't Spell His Name For The Cutest Reason

Celebrity kids are facing some real problems. Sure, they may be living in the lap of luxury, but a few of them are facing some unique challenges that you and your pals never had to deal with. While spelling your name is something everyone has to learn eventually, Reese Witherspoon's youngest son is having trouble with his. His name isn't the most common, but more than that, it's plenty long.
People reports that Reese Witherspoon posted a sweet snapshot of her littlest one to Instagram. In the photo, he's holding up a sheet of paper with some scribbles on it. Presumably, the lines and swirls are an attempt at his name, Tennessee. It's no Moxie Crimefighter, Audio Science, or Elsie Otter, but Tennessee is definitely a tough word to spell — especially for a 4-year-old.
"When your name is TENNESSEE, it's a bit tricky to learn how to spell it ..." Witherspoon captioned the photo. She added the hashtag #preschoolproblems. There was no mention of her new HBO series, Big Little Lies, which has more than just a few school problems of its own. We're sure that Tennessee's problems are a little bit easier to deal with than murder, backstabbing, and social climbing, however.
Tennessee (middle name James) is Witherspoon's youngest child and her only with current husband Jim Toth. Her other two kids, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, are Deacon Reese and Ava Elizabeth. Looks like Tennessee is the only one that got an incredibly long name. But hey, kiddo, practice makes perfect. After a few more tries, writing "Tennessee" is sure to become second nature.
This isn't the first time that Reese has given her followers a peek into Tennessee's life. In past post, she's given sneak peeks into his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed birthday bashes and the family's trips to the Happiest Place on Earth. Maybe when he finally gets writing his name down, mom will reward him with an encore trip to Disneyland?
