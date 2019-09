Jennifer Lopez may play a no-bullshit NYPD detective on her hit TV show Shades of Blue , but in her everyday life off-screen (or the part of it that we get to see, at least) she’s much more of a glamour queen than a crooked cop. It’s almost like she’s never not ready to walk down the red carpet, should she happen to encounter one on the way to go shopping or have a picnic with her son . A full-on smoky eye, glossy lips, contour on point — J. Lo always comes prepared.