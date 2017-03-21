Jennifer Lopez may play a no-bullshit NYPD detective on her hit TV show Shades of Blue, but in her everyday life off-screen (or the part of it that we get to see, at least) she’s much more of a glamour queen than a crooked cop. It’s almost like she’s never not ready to walk down the red carpet, should she happen to encounter one on the way to go shopping or have a picnic with her son. A full-on smoky eye, glossy lips, contour on point — J. Lo always comes prepared.
Long, perfectly styled hair has always been one of the singer-turned-actress’s beauty calling cards. High ponytails are her jam (paired with hoop earrings, of course), and she wears sexy tousled waves better than anyone else we know. But one thing J. Lo rarely, if ever, does is go short. In fact, her most recent style involved extensions so long, they almost brushed her waist.
That’s why the major haircut she debuted yesterday, at an event promoting her new competition show World of Dance, seems so dramatic by comparison. The length doesn’t quite veer into bob territory, but it’s pretty damn close. And while it’s definitely something different for the superstar, it looks so good, we’re having no problem at all adjusting to the new look. One particularly insightful Instagram commenter already said it best: “Can’t explain feeling in words.”
