That’s why the major haircut she debuted yesterday, at an event promoting her new competition show World of Dance, seems so dramatic by comparison. The length doesn’t quite veer into bob territory, but it’s pretty damn close. And while it’s definitely something different for the superstar, it looks so good, we’re having no problem at all adjusting to the new look. One particularly insightful Instagram commenter already said it best: “Can’t explain feeling in words.”