We can't always have our locks gently tousled by a Malibu breeze, but these beachy waves are the next best thing. In just three easy steps you can live all your West Coast hair dreams — even when it's December and you're nowhere near the ocean.
This look works on any hair type or texture, although you do need to have bob-length locks or longer. Start with smoothed out hair, whether from a blowout or air drying, depending on your texture.
Watch the video above for the full look, then try the technique yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. Divide your hair into manageable sections. Curl small pieces, about an inch or so in width, by wrapping the hair around the barrel like a wand. Hold, release, then while the hair is still hot, gently go back over the section to soften the wave by clamping the iron down and gently smoothing it over the hair, if needed. The goal is soft waves — not barrel curls. Alternate directions for a less- precise look.
Step 2. Flat iron the bottom inch or two of your hair only if the ends need smoothing or got too curly during step one.
Step 3. Spray with texture or beach spray to finish.
