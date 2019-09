Natalie Portman Filmed This Music Video Days Before Giving Birth

Know what's less fun than being in labor? Sitting around, doing nothing, waiting for labor to happen. Which is why, despite popular mythology, basically nobody does that. On the contrary: Unless a doctor has specifically advised it, women who are 39 or 40 (or 41, or 42 ) weeks pregnant are not lying in bed meditating on the gravity of creating new life. Nope. They're working or eating entire pineapples or watching The Daily Show . You know: Living life. Maybe with a little more pineapple than usual, but whatever.