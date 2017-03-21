Natalie Portman Filmed This Music Video Days Before Giving Birth

The black-and-white video is for Blake's song "My Willing Heart," from his album The Color in anything. In it, pregnant Portman swims, plays with her 5-year-old son Aleph, and, yes, does appear to lie in bed (in lingerie, of course) meditating on the gravity of creating new life. We even get to see a really cool close-up of Portman's unborn daughter — whom she ended up naming Amalia, which is a nearly perfect name in my opinion — kicking around in her belly.