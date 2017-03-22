Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, and George Clooney have all expressed their distaste for fame. It makes everyday life almost impossible. In order to keep any form of privacy, you have to become a recluse. If you're not hiding in your home, you must accept that everything you wear, eat, say, believe, love, and support is free game to be criticized. Sure, you may have millions of people who claim to love you; but that comes with millions of people who hate you — for reasons beyond your control. If my dad wants to see me perform in a play or attend my college graduation, he has to come late, sit in the back, wear a scarf around his face, before leaving early. If my dad wants to walk down the street, he has to be aware that he could be photographed. If my dad wants to write a joke for his new movie, he has to be prepared that it could be spun the wrong way and make national news. Even for me (please note: I am nowhere near any sort of fame), I constantly wonder if people want to genuinely be my friend or just want me to tag them in an Instagram one day.