A few major changes have occurred in Paul Wesley's life this year. First, there's the end of his long-running supernatural series The Vampire Diaries, which bowed out on The CW just this month and killed off poor, noble Stefan in the process. Then there's the alleged breakup between Wesley and his girlfriend, Originals star Phoebe Tonkin. The pair, who met when Tonkin was a guest star on The Vampire Diaries back in 2012, reportedly called it quits only this month, devastating fans who loved the fact that these co-stars kept the love in the TVD family. Alas, there may be some good news after all: it looks like Wesley and Tonkin are once again hanging out, making some speculate that a romantic reunion could be in the cards.