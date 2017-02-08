Story from Pop Culture

Nikki Reed & Nina Dobrev Are Friends Despite The Whole Ian Somerhalder Thing, Thank You Very Much

Erin Donnelly
Ian Somerhalder's love life has all the makings of a juicy celebrity feud. The actor dated his Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev for about three years. They broke up in 2013, but continued to act together until Dobrev left the show in 2015. That's the year Somerhalder married Twilight star Nikki Reed, whose relationship with the actor sparked some bizarre vitriol and even hacker attacks that sent fake love notes to Dobrev. If you're jonesing for a messy vampire-on-vampire catfight, however, you'll be disappointed. Dobrev, who has returned for the finale of The Vampire Diaries, put any rumors about bad blood to rest with one Instagram post. That's her, that's Reed, and that's Somerhalder. And, yep, they all look pretty happy.
"Can't believe how time flies," the Canadian actress wrote. "Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs." Reed shared a similar shot and explained her friendship with her husband's ex in a powerful caption. "For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way," she shared. "Besides, who wants to respond to made-up stories about 'friends backstabbing friends,' 'cheating exes,' or 'cast members exiting shows' on low-brow websites like HollywoodLife that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us. Yuck. I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose. Their passion and endless devotion for a TV show is being taken advantage of, replaced with feelings of anger through divisive techniques and even worse, their minds are being shaped and molded as their view of themselves, other girls, and what those dynamics should look like are being formed. "So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on-set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost, and women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that's what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women. And that's what these magazines, websites, and blogs don't understand. That is the harmful unintended consequence of their bullshit stories and we have a moral responsibility to fix that. Let's turn this page together, as we all walk into the next chapter peacefully. And finally, let's use this as an example of how important it is to stop this trend of writing horrible headlines about women, painting us as bitter, angry, insecure, heartbroken, childless, feuding, backstabbing monsters because whether we want to admit it or not, it changes the way all women view themselves. "And shame on these websites for now targeting an even younger demographic, instilling this at an earlier age when girls are even more susceptible, more vulnerable, and more malleable. When we write these headlines we teach hate. I've seen it firsthand. Let's shift what we put into the universe starting now, and hopefully we will start to see a shift in the way we treat each other and view ourselves."
A photo posted by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on

Yessss. Kudos to Reed and Dobrev for speaking out. There's already plenty of drama in this world to go around.
