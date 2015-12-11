Nikki Reed's Romantic Message To Ian Somerhalder Will Melt Your Heart

You are my every dream brought to life. With our hands pressed together I know that we will always find our way home. You are a gift to this world, a teacher of light and a student of love. You radiate warmth in vibrant reds and deep orange hues. I often wonder what it would be like to see autumn arrive through your eyes. Here is to the next 65 years together, holding hands, strolling through the woods, still learning, still listening. Happy happy birthday...I love you.

