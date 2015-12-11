Nikki Reed's Romantic Message To Ian Somerhalder Will Melt Your Heart

Public displays of affection are often nauseating. And ooey-gooey love stories can really bring out the grumpy in us mere romantic mortals. But Nikki Reed found a way to deliver the most heart-warming birthday message to her husband, actor Ian Somerhalder, and melt our frozen hearts.
The caption of the photo reads like lyrics to the most perfect love song never written.
You are my every dream brought to life. With our hands pressed together I know that we will always find our way home. You are a gift to this world, a teacher of light and a student of love. You radiate warmth in vibrant reds and deep orange hues. I often wonder what it would be like to see autumn arrive through your eyes. Here is to the next 65 years together, holding hands, strolling through the woods, still learning, still listening. Happy happy birthday...I love you.
It is interesting that the two chose to share this loving message on such a public forum. But we are glad they did. Reed and Somerholder's real-life fairy-tale romance was confirmed in the photographs from their wedding, released a few months ago. We're not sure we'd be so public with our undying affection if we were A. incredibly famous, and B. so detailed in our love notes, but these two seem to know what they're doing.
