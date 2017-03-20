A few major changes have occurred in Paul Wesley's life this year. First, there's the end of his long-running supernatural series The Vampire Diaries, which bowed out on The CW just this month and killed off poor, noble Stefan in the process. Then there's the alleged breakup between Wesley and his girlfriend, Originals star Phoebe Tonkin. The pair, who met when Tonkin was a guest star on The Vampire Diaries back in 2012, reportedly called it quits only this month, devastating fans who loved the fact that these co-stars kept the love in the TVD family. Alas, there may be some good news after all: it looks like Wesley and Tonkin are once again hanging out, making some speculate that a romantic reunion could be in the cards.
Advertisement
According to E! Online, Tonkin and Wesley were spotted getting their shopping on at a farmer's market in Los Angeles. As someone who frequently hits up markets for cheese samples, I know that strolling through the aisles is one of the most romantic things you can possibly do. But does that mean that this former couple was on an actual date?
Err... sorry to burst your bubble, fans, but there's a chance that this pair is actually just showing off their new platonic relationship out in public. According to a source for E! Online, the two parted ways amicably, and are "still friends" whose relationship "just [ran] its course." And, yes: sometimes friends go food shopping together.
Maybe these two are just taking a page from their Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder. The actors dated for three years before splitting up in 2013, after which Somerhalder began dating Dobrev's friend (and fellow on-camera vampire), Twilight star Nikki Reed. Though rumours suggested that Dobrev was salty about Somerhalder dating (and later marrying) her pal, it turns out that they're all totally cool with one another — even sharing a cosy Instagram pic to prove it.
Breakups suck, but at least these TV stars know how to get along with their exes.
Advertisement