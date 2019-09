Are These Model Sisters The Next Bella & Gigi?

Enter Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughters of actress Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. Growing up under the cameras of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Delilah (18) and Amelia (15) are used to the spotlight. Now, veritable Instagram stars and models in their own right , Delilah and Amelia are gearing up for A-List stardom.