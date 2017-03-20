Are These Model Sisters The Next Bella & Gigi?

From the Kardashians to the Hadids, Hollywood is saturated with sisters who've spun careers out of appearing fashionable. We’ve seen the ever-growing Instagram sisterhood share pouting photos, sell lip kits, and give us glimpses of their enviable lives. Is the world wide enough for another family to break onto the scene?
Enter Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughters of actress Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. Growing up under the cameras of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Delilah (18) and Amelia (15) are used to the spotlight. Now, veritable Instagram stars and models in their own right, Delilah and Amelia are gearing up for A-List stardom.
Before you know it, though, these high schoolers may be sharing Vogue covers with the Hadids. Here’s what you need to know about the next big Hollywood dynasty.