"I would have loved a more graceful exit then [sic] 'Season 6' but sometimes we don't get to control the ending of the chapters in our life," she wrote. Hadid's plotline this past season focused on her long and difficult recovery from Lyme disease — and accusations from her co-stars that she is exaggerating her illness or using it to her advantage.
Yolanda, whose book about her recovery journey Believe Me hit shelves last week, also expressed gratitude for her fans' support and the Real Housewives experience. "I'm excited about this choice and look forward to the next chapter of my life."
Other members of the cast have not yet responded to Hadid's exit on social media. But Andy Cohen, for one, will miss Hadid. "We love you," the Bravo host tweeted at her. We're already wondering who's going to try to fill the shoes of the Housewives vet. Brandi Glanville, anyone?
