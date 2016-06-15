❤️I would have loved a more graceful exit then "Season 6" but sometimes we don't get to control the ending of the chapters in our life............ I am leaving what's over without denying its past importance in my life. I believe that every exit is an new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my @Bravotv Family as I continue to focus on a my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our Home........... Thank you to all the fans for your love and unwavering support these past 4 years. I am grateful for the housewife experience and all it has thought me. I'am excited about this choice and look forward to the next chapter of my life.................. #RHOBH #TimeToSayGoodbye with #Gratitude @evolutionusa @bravoandy @bravotv #WWHL

