"I am leaving what's over without denying its past importance in my life," continued the 52-year-old. "I believe that every exit is an new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my @Bravotv Family as I continue to focus on a my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our Home."Yolanda, whose book about her recovery journey Believe Me hit shelves last week, also expressed gratitude for her fans' support and the Real Housewives experience. "I'm excited about this choice and look forward to the next chapter of my life."Other members of the cast have not yet responded to Hadid's exit on social media. But Andy Cohen, for one, will miss Hadid. "We love you," the Bravo host tweeted at her. We're already wondering who's going to try to fill the shoes of the Housewives vet. Brandi Glanville, anyone?