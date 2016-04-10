Why Bella Hadid Is Apologizing To Her Mom For Her Latest Photo Shoot



"Sorry mama, " Hadid writes in the caption, which explains that the photo is for a "secret project."



Hadid is keeping mum about the details behind the shoot, only revealing that it has her hooking up with her "dream team" of photographer Russell James and stylist Elizabeth Sulcer, who has worked for Vogue's Italian, Japanese, and Spanish editions.



James posted his own behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot that will possibly land Hadid in hot water with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mom, but didn't share any details.



The only new info that James gave fans is that it's a "personal project." Well, that and the fact that Hadid is "so damn cool" for being a part of it.



Let's just hope Hadid's mom agrees.