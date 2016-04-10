Why Bella Hadid Is Apologizing To Her Mom For Her Latest Photo Shoot

Bella Hadid has two words for her mom, Yolanda: "I'm sorry."
The model took to Instagram to apologize to her mother for an upcoming photo shoot, which, from the looks of one behind-the-scenes snapshot she posted, is going to get pretty risqué.
In the image, Hadid is seen wearing, well, very little — aside from a pair of black panties and a sequined collar that runs all the way down her stomach.
Hadid's hands are perfectly placed over her chest to keep the image from going into NSFW territory.
The model took to Instagram to apologize to her mother for an upcoming photo shoot, which, from the looks of one behind-the-scenes snapshot she posted, is going to get pretty risqué.
In the image, Hadid is seen wearing, well, very little — aside from a pair of black panties and a sequined collar that runs all the way down her stomach.
Hadid's hands are perfectly placed over her chest to keep the image from going into NSFW territory.
"Sorry mama, " Hadid writes in the caption, which explains that the photo is for a "secret project."
Hadid is keeping mum about the details behind the shoot, only revealing that it has her hooking up with her "dream team" of photographer Russell James and stylist Elizabeth Sulcer, who has worked for Vogue's Italian, Japanese, and Spanish editions.
James posted his own behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot that will possibly land Hadid in hot water with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mom, but didn't share any details.
The only new info that James gave fans is that it's a "personal project." Well, that and the fact that Hadid is "so damn cool" for being a part of it.
Let's just hope Hadid's mom agrees.
Advertisement