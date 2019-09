When In France, Kate Middleton Wears Chanel Tweed (Because Obviously)

The look was very much in line with the polished silhouettes Middleton gravitates towards (with its knee-grazing hemline, collared neck, and fitted waist). But his particular Chanel style — adapted from the house's pre-spring '17 collection — did feature some more contemporary finishes than what we've come to expect from the royal's wardrobe choices. We're particularly digging those flared sleeves ( very on trend ) and the tweed's unexpected color combination. Plus, she finished off the outfit with a burgundy top-handle bag from the brand — it's not pictured here, alas, but trust that it only adds to the chicness of it all.