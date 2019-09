When In France, Kate Middleton Wears Chanel Tweed (Because Obviously)

The look was very much in line with the polished silhouettes Middleton gravitates towards (with its knee-grazing hemline, collared neck, and fitted waist). But his particular Chanel style — adapted from the house's pre-spring '17 collection — did feature some more contemporary finishes than what we've come to expect from the royal's wardrobe choices. We're particularly digging those flared sleeves (very on trend) and the tweed's unexpected colour combination. Plus, she finished off the outfit with a burgundy top-handle bag from the brand — it's not pictured here, alas, but trust that it only adds to the chicness of it all.