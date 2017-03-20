When In France, Kate Middleton Wears Chanel Tweed (Because Obviously)

When posing for a photo opportunity in front of the Eiffel Tower, who better to outfit you than Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld? That may but a far-off dream for many a fashion enthusiast, but it was the actual set-up for Kate Middleton's latest outfit.
The Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to one of the city's most renowned fashion houses with a multicolour tweed blazer dress and branded belt, Vogue reports. This was one of the last stops of Middleton's sight-seeing trip to the French capital with her husband, Prince William. And what a picturesque adieu to the City of Light it was.
The look was very much in line with the polished silhouettes Middleton gravitates towards (with its knee-grazing hemline, collared neck, and fitted waist). But his particular Chanel style — adapted from the house's pre-spring '17 collection — did feature some more contemporary finishes than what we've come to expect from the royal's wardrobe choices. We're particularly digging those flared sleeves (very on trend) and the tweed's unexpected colour combination. Plus, she finished off the outfit with a burgundy top-handle bag from the brand — it's not pictured here, alas, but trust that it only adds to the chicness of it all.
Now, as we know, a royal wardrobe doesn't (always) come cheap — and, as Yahoo Style notes, this Chanel-heavy get-up is no exception. Hey, this particular look may not be attainable, but it sure is dreamy.
Advertisement