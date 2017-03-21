What was cool back in the early 2000s is cool yet again. For the last year, plenty of old-school trends — including moody lipstick and frosty lip gloss — have resurrected, and we're now tempted to bring back one more: bandana scarves. They were the go-to accessories when dressing for Fourth of July parties and summer barbecues back in the day, but fast forward to 2017 and we're seeing the fad everywhere. Only this time, the vibrant scarf isn't on our heads — but on our nails instead.