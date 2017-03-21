What was cool back in the early 2000s is cool yet again. For the last year, plenty of old-school trends — including moody lipstick and frosty lip gloss — have resurrected, and we're now tempted to bring back one more: bandana scarves. They were the go-to accessories when dressing for Fourth of July parties and summer barbecues back in the day, but fast forward to 2017 and we're seeing the fad everywhere. Only this time, the vibrant scarf isn't on our heads — but on our nails instead.
Tom Bachik created the paisley design on Selena Gomez's nails for her first American Vogue cover, which is where we first noticed this fun twist on an old trend. And while we loved seeing a red bandana wrapped around Justin Timberlake’s head way back when, we love these manicures even more. After all, the simple bandana design is way easier than the aquarium manicures, snow globe nails, and unicorn acrylics we've been seeing as of late. Since Gomez's shoot, Instagram photos have been popping up left and right, and we have a good feeling the look is going to stick around through summer.
Click ahead to check out some of our favorites, and get ready to feel nostalgic.