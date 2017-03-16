Everyone has a different idea about what happens after you die. Some believe that they will be reincarnated. Others, that their loved ones will be waiting for them behind those pearly gates. And some people believe that heaven will be a who's who of dead Hollywood stars.
Okay, so maybe that's not everyone — but Theresa Caputo, a.k.a. "The Long Island Medium," definitely thinks you can hang with your fave celebs after you've crossed to the other side. In fact, her grandma may be kicking it with a certain deceased rap icon.
Caputo's new book, Good Grief, which is subtitled Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again, is all about death and dying, which the alleged medium believes she has very significant insight into. Caputo claims that she can communicate with spirits, but it's more than just "I see dead people" stuff: She also believes she has intimate details on what heaven — or the "other side" — consists of. RadarOnline, who has the scoop on her new book, reveals that Caputo thinks we can connect with famous people after we've passed on. After writing that her phone began playing a "crazy rap song" she believed was sent by her late grandmother, Caputo writes:
"Maybe she's hanging out with Tupac in heaven!"
I can only imagine that it was very hard for Tupac to make time in his schedule to hang out with Caputo's grandmother — do you have any idea how many people would want to have a one-on-one with the rapper in heaven?
He might even be making music, according to Caputo's description of heaven. She writes:
"In heaven, souls spend time doing what they loved on this plane — cooking, dancing, playing tennis — but they also do meaningful work to help humans, grow their own souls, and learn lessons."
It sounds like heaven should be a party.
