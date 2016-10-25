This Is What Death Really Looks Like

9 of 19

Image: Courtesy Of Cathrine Ertmann.

"Some plan what clothes they want to be have on when they are laid in the coffin, but more often it is the family who chooses. If no decision is forthcoming, the chapel provides a shirt for the dead. The garment is cut in the back and behind the arms, so it is easier to dress the deceased in it. Sometimes the wish is expressed that the deceased should be naked."