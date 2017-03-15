It’s about time we all start giving department store beauty sections a little more credit. Take, for example, the old stalwart Nordstrom. It may not have the trendy, “this is where the hip kids go to shop” vibe of a Sephora. But it does have an insanely good K-beauty pop-up and an impressive selection of green makeup and skincare that makes it as much a worthy beauty-shopping destination as any other on the list. That’s nothing to shrug at, even for the product snobs in all of us.
Now, we’re stepping up to say the same about Macy’s. Don’t let your miserable memories of shopping there with your nana get in the way of what you should be paying attention to, which is the excellent list of brands you didn’t even know they carried. All your favorites are there: Urban Decay, Anastasia Beverly Hills, MAC, Tarte, Lancôme, Too Faced, and even some unexpected contenders you may have yet to try.
Then, there are the deals. Oh, the deals. Macy’s gets tons of exclusive products and special markdowns that you’d only know about, well… if you shopped there. And right this moment, the store is having a 15% off sale that applies to almost all its cosmetics. So even if you traditionally ride-or-die for Ulta, now’s the perfect time to open your eyes to another world entirely. That’s the magic of Macy’s, after all.