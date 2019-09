It’s about time we all start giving department store beauty sections a little more credit. Take, for example, the old stalwart Nordstrom. It may not have the trendy, “this is where the hip kids go to shop” vibe of a Sephora. But it does have an insanely good K-beauty pop-up and an impressive selection of green makeup and skincare that makes it as much a worthy beauty-shopping destination as any other on the list. That’s nothing to shrug at, even for the product snobs in all of us.