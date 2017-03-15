Kaley Cuoco's current boyfriend and her ex are a shining example of how present and former significant others can actually get along. Once upon a time, Cuoco dated her co-star and onscreen love on, Johnny Galecki for a couple years on the down-low. They split in 2010, but wisely found a way to maintain a good friendship, given that they've worked side-by-side on one of the most popular modern sit-coms, The Big Bang Theory, ever since. In fact, the two have remained such close buds that Cuoco's boyfriend today is getting cozy with Galecki.