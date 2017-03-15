Kaley Cuoco's current boyfriend and her ex are a shining example of how present and former significant others can actually get along. Once upon a time, Cuoco dated her co-star and onscreen love on, Johnny Galecki for a couple years on the down-low. They split in 2010, but wisely found a way to maintain a good friendship, given that they've worked side-by-side on one of the most popular modern sit-coms, The Big Bang Theory, ever since. In fact, the two have remained such close buds that Cuoco's boyfriend today is getting cozy with Galecki.
Karl Cook, a 26-year-old equestrian, has been dating Cuoco since last spring. The couple has gushed about their relationship and shared adorable photos with each other ever since. But this week, Cook cuddled up to someone other than Cuoco, her ex Galecki.
Cuoco, 31, shared a photo of Cook and Galecki, 41, snuggling on the set of The Big Bang Theory. She told Galecki in the caption, "get off my man!" They sure do look happy together!
Cuoco, who split from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2015 after nearly two years of marriage, also posted a picture of her and Cook cuddling on the same couch. "Can you tell I ❤️when this guy comes to visit me at work?!" she wrote. Very sweet.
Cuoco and Cook, who moved in together last month, appear to have a pretty solid relationship, one that started based on what they had in common: a love of horses. "We met at a horse show," Cuoco explained on The Talk in September. "I finally found my horse guy. I know it was meant to be. He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share, obviously, our passion for horses and dogs and all that." And Johnny Galecki, apparently.
