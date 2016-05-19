Kaley Cuoco & Her New Boyfriend Are Instagram-Official

Kaley Cuoco captioned her latest Instagram, "Finally." And it's an appropriate statement.
Cuoco has been alluding to her relationship with equestrian Karl Cook for a while now on the social media platform. With this photo, the nature of their coupling has never been more blatant. The image features Cuoco and Cook kissing amid of a sea of green seats. Naturally, there is an accompanying horse emoji.
While this photo may have merited a "finally," Cook has popped in Cuoco's pictures frequently as of late. They haven't exactly been all that coy about the nature of their coupling, either. He has kissed her on the head. She has called him her bae. She fielded questions, with many giggles, about Cook on CBS This Morning.
Of note: Cuoco's divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting was finalized on May 6. Perhaps that's the "finally" of it all.
