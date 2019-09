Kaley Cuoco & Her New Boyfriend Are Instagram-Official

Kaley Cuoco captioned her latest Instagram, "Finally." And it's an appropriate statement.Cuoco has been alluding to her relationship with equestrian Karl Cook for a while now on the social media platform. With this photo, the nature of their coupling has never been more blatant. The image features Cuoco and Cook kissing amid of a sea of green seats. Naturally, there is an accompanying horse emoji.While this photo may have merited a "finally," Cook has popped in Cuoco's pictures frequently as of late. They haven't exactly been all that coy about the nature of their coupling, either . He has kissed her on the head . She has called him her bae. She fielded questions, with many giggles, about Cook on CBS This Morning Of note: Cuoco's divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting was finalized on May 6 . Perhaps that's the "finally" of it all.