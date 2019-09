We like categorizing ourselves. There are 12 signs in the Zodiac , 16 Myers-Briggs personality types , four Hogwarts houses , and lots of main characters from Game of Thrones. In fact, you can tell a lot about someone based on which GoT character she identifies with primarily. Are you an Arya, someone who relentlessly pursues her goals ? Are you coming into your strength gradually like Daenerys , or were you born clutching red wine like Cersei ? Do you liken yourself a psychic like Bran and carry around a deck of Tarot cards in your back pocket?