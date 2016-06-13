Arya Stark Is Feeling Herself (Spoilers)

Warning: Spoilers ahead.
There's no point in denying it: Last night belonged to Arya Stark. Well, Arya Stark and Hamilton. They can go halfsies.
Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones saw the character regain her fighting spirit, defeat the Waif once and for all, and shut down this whole "a girl has no name" nonsense. She's owning herself, she's feeling herself, and the GoT universe couldn't be happier.
The same goes for Maisie Williams, the actress who portrays Arya. The British star took to Twitter to celebrate her character's major moment.
There's no point in denying it: Last night belonged to Arya Stark. Well, Arya Stark and Hamilton. They can go halfsies.
Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones saw the character regain her fighting spirit, defeat the Waif once and for all, and shut down this whole "a girl has no name" nonsense. She's owning herself, she's feeling herself, and the GoT universe couldn't be happier.
The same goes for Maisie Williams, the actress who portrays Arya. The British star took to Twitter to celebrate her character's major moment.
A GIRL IS ARYA STARK OF WINTERFELL, AND I'M GOING HOME.#bitchisback #stillaryafromtheblock #teamarya— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) June 13, 2016
She also retweeted this enthusiastic fan contribution.
@Maisie_Williams don't be fooled by the faces that I got, I'm still, I'm still Arya from the block— Helga (@heelgs) June 13, 2016
We can only hope the season winds down with more Arya ass-kicking. In the meantime, fans of Ned's not-so-little girl can order an official Williams T-shirt. Don't pretend you don't already own the Hodor doorstop.
Here's the link to purchase my official tshirts!!https://t.co/Hn3QEzrfKe pic.twitter.com/GNFgYIS8ta— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) June 13, 2016
Advertisement