Arya Stark Is Feeling Herself (Spoilers)

Erin Donnelly
Warning: Spoilers ahead.

There's no point in denying it: Last night belonged to Arya Stark. Well, Arya Stark and Hamilton. They can go halfsies.

Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones saw the character regain her fighting spirit, defeat the Waif once and for all, and shut down this whole "a girl has no name" nonsense. She's owning herself, she's feeling herself, and the GoT universe couldn't be happier.

The same goes for Maisie Williams, the actress who portrays Arya. The British star took to Twitter to celebrate her character's major moment.


She also retweeted this enthusiastic fan contribution.


We can only hope the season winds down with more Arya ass-kicking. In the meantime, fans of Ned's not-so-little girl can order an official Williams T-shirt. Don't pretend you don't already own the Hodor doorstop.

