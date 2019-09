Believe it or not, despite this impressive winning streak, Hamilton hasn't broken a record for the most wins at the Tonys. That honor still goes to The Producers, which was nominated for 15 awards and won 12 in 2001, according to The Los Angeles Times The award for Best Play went to The Humans, which centers on a tense Thanksgiving dinner among a family in Manhattan.The other Best Musical nominees were Bright Star; School of Rock: The Musical; Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; and Waitress. All the nominees gave performances at the awards. During Hamilton's performance, the cast forwent the prop guns typically used in the musical to show support for the victims of the shooting that took place at a gay nightclub in Orlando, FL, on Sunday morning.Earlier in the ceremony, Miranda addressed the Orlando shooting with an eloquent poem, reciting, "This show is proof that history remembers."