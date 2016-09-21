If you're a big fan of personality quizzes, you probably know everything a quiz can tell you about yourself, from your Myers-Briggs type to what your salad preferences say about you. But do you know what universal element you are?
In The Five Elements, author Dondi Dahlin proposes a different kind of personality quiz that helps you understand yourself based on the five elements of the universe: earth, water, fire, metal, and wood. The quiz is meant to be representative of the "world's oldest personality system" and is based on the elements that informed Chinese medicine over 2,000 years ago.
The quiz itself determines your first and secondary elements, as well as what personality traits are associated with those elements. If you're interested (and if you're like us, of course you're interested), you can get a quick head start on the quiz here.
From there, you can take a more comprehensive quiz in The Five Elements book, and read all about what your first and secondary elements say about you. Full disclosure: R29's Health and Wellness team consists of four earth elements, one water, one metal, and one fire (this writer).
The Five Elements will be available in bookstores on September 27.
