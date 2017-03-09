This May Very Well Be MAC's Prettiest Collection Yet

MAC has a long, timeworn history — over 30 years, in fact — of shaking up the cosmetics industry with cool, cutting-edge makeup that celebrates the unexpected. Recently, the brand has poked fun at the zeitgeist with a wearable tribute to the basic bitch, quietly released a palette filled with understated (and therefore totally out-of-character) neutrals, and debuted a colorful, workout-inspired collection that would make Jane Fonda proud.
This time around, MAC has chosen to launch something that stays especially true to its original ethos of all things hip and, well, happening. The latest collection is all in the name: Future Forward puts the spotlight on three up-and-coming women in the music industry, who are revolutionizing their individual genres with the right combination of skill, style, and above all, passion.
You may not recognize them yet (and if you do, then you’re already well ahead of the game), but Justine Skye, Dua Lipa, and Lee Hi are here to stay. A Brooklyn-born R&B songstress (and Kylie Jenner's BFF), an indie-pop vocalist from London, and a bona fide K-pop sensation, the ladies have teamed up with MAC to release singular statement products that represent their unique creative visions. And each one has our makeup-shopping senses tingling.
Skye has created an iridescent, soft purple multi-purpose powder that can go anywhere you need a little (or a lot) of sparkle; Lipa chose a clear, opalescent Cremesheen Glass packed with pearly shimmer; and Hi opted for a deep red matte lipstick. They’re all must-haves in their own way, and the obvious bonus is that the packaging is so cool, you might be tempted to keep them in their boxes — but don’t. These limited-edition pretties are meant to be worn and loved. Your first look, ahead…