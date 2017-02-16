MAC’s New Makeup Collection Is Just As High-Impact As A Zumba Class

If the muted, barely-there makeup trend makes you feel fresh-off-the-treadmill levels of burnt out, MAC has some news that will get you right back on your feet. The brand just announced its newest limited-edition collection, called Work It Out, and it's loaded with a full range of colorful beauty buys that are just as fun as a high-impact Zumba class. But we promise you don’t have to be a Jane Fonda wannabe to appreciate these ‘80s-inspired vibes. The extensive lineup — and we do mean extensive; it includes a whopping 73 products — is full of eye-popping brights in lightweight, easy-to-wear formulas. The Chromagraphic Pencils, for example, come in neon shades all over the spectrum, from bright Primary Yellow to lush Landscape Green. And if you live and die by your mascara tube, then Work It Out is for you. You’ll be able to find the In Extreme Dimension Lash in 16 (!) colors, each for less than the price of a single SoulCycle class (and just as therapeutic). Deep red, cobalt blue, lime green — whatever your unexpected mascara choice, Work It Out is the place to look. Just don’t sleep on it, because the spring collection will only be around from March 2 through April 13 in MAC stores and online. We’re just wondering: Does hitting Add to Cart over and over count as cardio?
