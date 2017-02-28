MAC's New Must-Have Eyeshadow Palette Redefines What It Means To Go Nude

“Essential” is a subjective term — a product pick that one person simply cannot live without could just as easily be someone else’s take-it-or-leave-it. That said, we can’t think of another adjective that better describes the upcoming In The Flesh eyeshadow palette from MAC. Launching in stores and online March 2, along with the rest of the brand’s extensive spring offerings (including the Work It Out collection), this brand-new palette has everything you could ever need to perfect any kind of nude or neutral eye look, ever. The possibilities are endless — and we'll leave that to the imagination.
In The Flesh consists of 15 silky shadows, in varying shades of coordinated, wearable neutrals, not to mention the requisite smoky black and gunmetal to add major dimension. Inside you’ll find neutral mattes like Sandstone, a cool grey beige, and Nutrelle, a pale pastel apricot, alongside more impactful (and seriously frosty) picks, like the coppery yellow gold Glam Gold and Luxury Cachet, a cool pewter. Each shade is soft and far from intimidating, which makes it perfect for anyone who historically avoids experimenting with eye makeup. Used together, though, they have the potential to create many a statement look. (It’s always good to have options.)
But if you don’t consider yourself eye makeup-averse — or maybe you even prefer your eyeshadows with a colorful, pigmented punch — then MAC’s latest collection will give you even more to look forward to. In The Flesh is just one of eight new palettes coming out of the cult-favorite company’s labs this spring, so there’s sure to be something that suits every kind of makeup enthusiast. (Yes, even the not-so-stereotypical basic bitch.) But if nudes are your thing, then do go ahead and file In The Flesh under “essentials” — no questions asked.
