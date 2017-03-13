This Liquid Lipstick Has Been Pinned Almost 200K Times

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
When tons of new metallic liquid lipsticks hit the beauty scene last year, we had no idea they would make such an impact. Who would have thought that adorning the lips with a layer of iridescent sheen would make the internet go crazy?
The trend is still going strong: Jouer's Lip Créme in Papaye — a pale gold hue — has been pinned nearly 200,000 times, according to Allure. We're no strangers to the brand's formulation, which has sold out time and time again since its launch last year. It makes sense, as the lightweight cream delivers vibrant pigment and never leaves our lips feeling chapped — even if we've been wearing it all day. If our prediction is correct, this lippie won't stay in stock long, especially given its insane online popularity.
Ready to get the look? Shop the in-demand lip color now or click ahead for a few other products that deliver a similar finish at different price points — but you better act fast.