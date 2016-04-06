Apart from the very welcome influx of warmer weather, one thing we really love about spring is the barrage of new beauty products waiting to be tested. This season, it seems beauty brands have completely outdone themselves with new products that up the ante in just about every category. We're talking makeup, skin care, and hair care.
By now, we've had plenty of time to carefully try out the latest and greatest spring beauty buys, and we've gathered our favorites for your reading pleasure. We like to think of it as the perfect way to spring clean your beauty bag. Looking for a mattifying powder that doesn't sacrifice glow? Need a new liquid lippie in a shade that screams warmer weather? Want to try your hand at the latest in color correcting? We've got you covered. So, get your virtual shopping carts ready, because there's a lot of exciting newness in the slides ahead.
