Kim Kardashian Cuddles Niece Dream In New Instagram

Honestly, who knows what's real or what's not real with this wing of the family anymore? Their star personae are so confused and muddled that the distinction between real and fake appears to be disappearing. At first, Blac and Rob seemed like they would add a level of whimsy to the group. Blac Chyna, particularly, seems tailor-made for reality television. But somehow it just hasn't clicked, and they've become the cousins that live in the Inland Empire compared to the rest of the clan's well-heeled Westside vibe. (If you live in Los Angeles, you get this, and you get how vicious it is.)