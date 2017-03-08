Kim Kardashian Cuddles Niece Dream In New Instagram

Clan Kardashian was united for a few blissful moments as baby Dream, the daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, popped by for a hangout session. And since they are the Kardashians, this also meant a prime opportunity for some seriously choice content.
The 'tent train rolls on, and Kim is now back in her rightful place as conductor. Or engineer. Whoever it is that's driving the train. Kris is the one who's laying the tracks. Rob, we're pretty sure, is in either the boiler room or the dining car. And now this analogy has found its way completely off the rails.
Advertisement
Here's Kim and Dream.
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have brought the proceedings to a new and unexpected level, our Sesali Bowen writes. They've taken the happy-go-lucky out and replaced it with drama that may or may not have real-life stakes.
That being said, Dream is a cutie. Here she is playing with Reign Disick.
And Rob loves her like no other.
Honestly, who knows what's real or what's not real with this wing of the family anymore? Their star personae are so confused and muddled that the distinction between real and fake appears to be disappearing. At first, Blac and Rob seemed like they would add a level of whimsy to the group. Blac Chyna, particularly, seems tailor-made for reality television. But somehow it just hasn't clicked, and they've become the cousins that live in the Inland Empire compared to the rest of the clan's well-heeled Westside vibe. (If you live in Los Angeles, you get this, and you get how vicious it is.)
Hopefully they'll start to bring their characters into sharper focus and become the truly outré presences we all know they can be. There's a crackerjack team of producers probably having a meeting about this very subject right now.
Advertisement