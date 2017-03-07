Did Blue Ivy's Dress Officially Crown Her As A Fashion Girl?

The long-sleeved, tiered-skirt silhouette has become a signature of his tenure at Gucci, and it ranks highly on the "eveningwear we wished we could own" list. It crops up in every collection, in different lengths, hues, and themes: One season it could be a rainbow maxi, and the next it could be knee-length head-to-toe blush. It's an ambitious style, no doubt, but that would never deter a fashion girl committed to serving a look. It'll come as no surprise, then, that Italian editor Anna dello Russo has worn a handful of riffs on this gown — as have Dakota Johnson and Charlotte Casiraghi. Now that Blue Ivy finds herself in their company, is it officially time to crown her a fashion girl?