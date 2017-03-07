Did Blue Ivy's Dress Officially Crown Her As A Fashion Girl?

At just five-years-old, Blue Ivy Carter has already developed a refined taste in Gucci. And much like her mom's fashion choices, her outfits tend to make headlines. Her latest get-up — a spring '17 children's gown, adapted from the fall '16 womenswear runway — has had a particularly slow burn, as many noticed the "25" heart patch on the dress' torso and interpreted it as a nod to Adele and her latest album. (Despite not being on the adult catwalk, this detail wasn't a custom alteration: When the garment was tweaked for kids, the designers added a patch to it, and it was made available for purchase separately). Apparent sartorial shoutout aside, Blue Ivy's color-blocked number is familiar to any fashion girl with a dream to hang an Alessandro Michele original in her closet.
The long-sleeved, tiered-skirt silhouette has become a signature of his tenure at Gucci, and it ranks highly on the "eveningwear we wished we could own" list. It crops up in every collection, in different lengths, hues, and themes: One season it could be a rainbow maxi, and the next it could be knee-length head-to-toe blush. It's an ambitious style, no doubt, but that would never deter a fashion girl committed to serving a look. It'll come as no surprise, then, that Italian editor Anna dello Russo has worn a handful of riffs on this gown — as have Dakota Johnson and Charlotte Casiraghi. Now that Blue Ivy finds herself in their company, is it officially time to crown her a fashion girl?
Maybe this dress was meant to reciprocate the love Adele seemingly gave Beyoncé at the Grammys. Maybe Blue Ivy is simply reminding us of how fly of a big sister she's going to be. (Oh, if only our sibling had such a breadth of Gucci to borrow from...) Either way, her case for earning fashion-girl status has never been stronger. Just look at this gown's track record, and you'll see why.