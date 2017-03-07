Beyoncé Just Showed Love To Adele In The Most Subtle & Lovely Way

Everyone is loving this symbolism because it completely defies the way Hollywood often pits women against each other. In a world of Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj vs Remy Ma, Beyoncé and Adele refuse to fall into the trap. Why must two talented women in the same field automatically want to take the other down? Instead, they're sharing the spotlight, acknowledging each other's strengths and lifting each other up. Now that's how it's done.