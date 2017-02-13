Adele Proudly Wears Her Love For Beyoncé On Her Grammys Gown

Adele showed up at tonight's Grammy Awards in an elaborately-embellished, olive-hued custom Givenchy gown featuring intricate monochromatic beaded detailing throughout. The dress is beautiful from top-to-bottom, sure. But if you focus in on the upper righthand corner of the singer's chest, you'll spot the most striking detail of the entire look — and it's one that's packed with adoration for one of her peers. You'll have to look pretty closely to spot the yellow pin amid the blinged-out detailing of Adele's dress. But, yes, that is indeed a lemon-shaped accessory. If you'll recall, the singer has been totally, wonderfully unabashed about her love for Beyonce. The citrus-y bauble is a particularly sweet gesture considering Adele and Beyoncé are both up for the trifecta of biggest-ticket Grammy categories: best song, best record, and album of the year. And if you had any doubts whatsoever about just how much more Adele loves Bey than you do, well, this accessory choice should clear things right up.
SHE LOVES BEYONCÉ SO MUCH #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/19uFXRHUJl— bonafiedhoe (@pettyyonceh) February 13, 2017
Advertisement