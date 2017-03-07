Beyoncé Just Showed Love To Adele In The Most Subtle & Lovely Way

One of the biggest #GirlPower moments from the 2017 Grammys was when Adele stepped on stage to accept Album Of The Year for 25 and instead dedicated her speech to Beyoncé.
"I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé," she said. "The Lemonade album, for me, is so monumental."
“You are our light,” she added. “The way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my Black friends feel, is empowering. You make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have and I always will.”
She even wore a lemon brooch to the event so she could put her appreciation for the album front and centre.
Adele pointing to her lemon brooch letting us know she's "Beyhive" kskndndns ? pic.twitter.com/vJ69QgjNmP— ㅤ (@iconicbadboy) February 13, 2017
Now, Beyoncé is returning the love. When the singer attended the premiere of Beauty And The Beast with her daughter Blue Ivy, fans noticed a detail on Blue's dress that looks a lot like a tribute to the "Hello" singer.
If you take a close look at Blue Ivy's dress, you see a small "25" embroidered in a heart on her chest. Since 25 just happens to be the name of Adele's Grammy-winning title, the coincidence of both stars wearing symbols of each other's albums seems too big to ignore.
People on Twitter also noticed this detail, and they couldn't stop raving about it.
Adele had a Lemonade pin & Blue Ivy has 25 on her dress, life is beautiful.— hanny ba-bye (@adelesoup) March 6, 2017
"Can we talk about Blue Ivy wearing a "25" pin on her dress for @Adele?"one user wrote. "My heart."
Can we talk about Blue Ivy wearing a "25" pin on her dress for @Adele? My heart. pic.twitter.com/rSZ2UpVXFu— emmy? (@emmmycollins) March 7, 2017
Everyone is loving this symbolism because it completely defies the way Hollywood often pits women against each other. In a world of Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj vs Remy Ma, Beyoncé and Adele refuse to fall into the trap. Why must two talented women in the same field automatically want to take the other down? Instead, they're sharing the spotlight, acknowledging each other's strengths and lifting each other up. Now that's how it's done.
