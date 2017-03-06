Here's All Of Blue Ivy's Gucci That We Wish We Could Own

We'll admit, we're pretty much conditioned to love anything Blue Ivy Carter does. However, it's a well-known fact that the five-year-old has one of the most impressive children-sized wardrobes in the country, possibly the world. (Sorry, North West.) The fact that she's Beyoncé Knowles' firstborn opens some doors in the industry, of course. However, some of Carter's most memorable outfits are actually sourced from Gucci's kids' line.
It's no surprise why we're drawn to it, since the Alessandro Michele touch makes any garment irresistible to fashion girls. But the fact that she pulls directly from the Italian label's main collection means, technically, we could buy some of the pieces she wears — should we be able to fit into clothing made for ages four to 12, and be willing to spend upwards of $2,000 on it.
Still, there's been more than one instance where we've spotted Blue Ivy in some pint-sized Gucci and thought to ourselves, "Hmm, can I save up for that?" Plus, she wears the brand so well — and the Internet has certainly noticed. There seems to be a consensus: Alessandro, can you pretty please give Blue Ivy a Gucci campaign already? The designer has basically much made our niche dream of dressing like an extra in a Wes Anderson movie come true already, so we don't see this request as much of a stretch. In the meantime, though, we're taking a moment to appreciate all the best Carter-in-Gucci moments from recent memory — from mommy-and-me dressings to symbolic pink pantsuits.