Jenner's boots are essentially a second skin — snakeskin, that is. The 21-year-old face of Estée Lauder rocked the animal print in addition to a monochrome mini dress in fire-engine red. Where did Jenner wear this outfit? It's totally fitting to her Devil Wears Prada attire: Like Andy, Jenner was out during Paris fashion week. The model, who has been slaying in the fashion department — both at the shows and out on the town — certainly knows how to make a bold statement. (She even wore her second red corset of the week, because when packing for a trip to Paris, why not bring two red corsets?)