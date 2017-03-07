There is nothing more difficult in the world of shoe shopping than finding a pair of thigh-high boots that actually fit. It's not merely a matter of the right shoe size: You also need a pair that fits your entire leg — and won't fall down like a pair of stretched-out socks. To serve its purpose, the thigh-high boot must essentially be perfect.
And what is its purpose, you might ask? Thigh-high boots are a total power statement — which might be why Anne Hathaway's Andy wore them after her Devil Wears Prada fashionista transformation. One cannot simply take on Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) with basic boots. Kendall Jenner may never be on the receiving end of a cutting Miranda remark (the closest person we have to Miranda is Anna Wintour, who is seemingly a fan of the model) but she certainly knows how to rock a power shoe — one that's as timeless in 2017 as it was in 2006.
Jenner's boots are essentially a second skin — snakeskin, that is. The 21-year-old face of Estée Lauder rocked the animal print in addition to a monochrome mini dress in fire-engine red. Where did Jenner wear this outfit? It's totally fitting to her Devil Wears Prada attire: Like Andy, Jenner was out during Paris fashion week. The model, who has been slaying in the fashion department — both at the shows and out on the town — certainly knows how to make a bold statement. (She even wore her second red corset of the week, because when packing for a trip to Paris, why not bring two red corsets?)
If there's one thing we can learn from Kendall channeling Andy, it's that sometimes the best decisions are made from the feet up. It's clear that Jenner has only been making good decisions in Paris. Miranda might even give her a smile — or at least a slight, approving head nod.
