Former Bachelorette Ashley Rosenbaum (née Hebert) and her husband J.P. Rosenbaum are on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and it sounds like things are getting real.
During a counseling exercise, Rosenbaum, who starred in the seventh season of The Bachelorette, tells judge Lynn Toler that she isn't sure if her husband wanted to stay with her, or if he felt forced to do so.
"One thing I always wondered is if he felt pressured to be in a relationship because we were in the public eye," Hebert says in a clip from Friday's episode.
Her heartbreaking response came after Toler asked if she'd have stayed with J.P. if he hadn't wanted kids. (The activity focused on asking each of them difficult questions about their relationship.) The Rosenbaums were married in 2012, and they have two children.
Hebert is far from the first familiar face we've seen on Marriage Boot Camp, and she's not the first member of Bachelor Nation to appear on the show, either. We recently saw Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who met last year on Bachelor in Paradise, on the show. Roper revealed struggles with the pair's emotional connection as well as with their sex life. (The couple seemed genuinely toxic, at least on the show.)
And in a really troubling Marriage Boot Camp clip, Amy Duggar compared the actions of her husband, Dillon King, to rape. "When you treat me like a child, I feel like I'm being raped by an older man," she told King on the show. Yikes.
We're hoping the Rosenbaums' appearance on the show will get them the help their relationship needs. Although, after seeing the disturbing claims all of these couples have made about each other, it seems like they'd be a lot better off going to counseling that's not featured on a TV show.
