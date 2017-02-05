Amy Duggar Compared The Way Her Husband Treats Her To Rape

The Duggars are some of the most controversial figures in reality TV. From Josh Duggar's sexual abuse allegations to their anti-LGBTQ stance, the 19 Kids and Counting family has seen no shortage of scandals. Perhaps it's because of all the scandals that they are so ripe for reality television — hence, Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King make quite the "compelling" pair on Marriage Boot Camp. On Friday's episode of the couple's therapy series, Duggar compared her marriage to "being raped." Duggar and King worked together to assign blame for problems in different aspects of their marriage in this particular episode of the show. (I'm no therapist, but this exercise seems like a fast-track to resentment, no?) Things didn't go smoothly. Duggar accused King of being a poor communicator, while King declared it was just a "subconscious habit." Though the pair eventually found common ground, they started arguing once they were behind the closed doors of their bedroom. That's when Duggar dropped this disturbing bomb: "When you treat me like a child, I feel like I'm being raped by an older man!"
Uh, okay. Lots of people say things they don't mean in the heat of the moment, but this particular accusation is, well, gross. Even if she's using the word rape in a more colloquial sense — not okay. Clearly, these two have a lot to work out in their marriage if that's how Duggar feels about her husband. Sadly, I'm not optimistic that this therapy show can fix what's broken in their marriage.
