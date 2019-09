President Bush — who wrote the book Portraits of Courage and learned to paint following his time in the White House — revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he's not so up on today's celebrity news. He hasn't watched Alec Baldwin portray the current POTUS on Saturday Night Live, and admitted that he's not really a fan of TV. But does he know about Queen Bey — also a Texas native — blessing us with news of her upcoming twins? Certainly he must know about that, right?