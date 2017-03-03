Katy Perry Got A New Haircut & Now Everyone Thinks She Looks Like Miley Cyrus

When Katy Perry debuted her new platinum locks last month, many fans pointed out she looks like Piper Chapman from Orange Is The New Black. (To be fair, there was a significant resemblance between the character and Perry's look in her Instagram photo, in part thanks to the angle it was shot from.) Now, Perry's rocking an even shorter pixie cut — and it's drawing comparisons to the hairstyle of another pop singer.
Twitter users are pointing out that Perry's platinum pixie reminds them of Miley Cyrus' famous look. Although, these days, the "Wrecking Ball" singer has been sporting a more natural 'do, growing her hair out and letting her roots grow in.
Katy Perry's new Miley Cyrus look got me like pic.twitter.com/6esMU416Bc— Various Jams (@VRSJMS) March 3, 2017
MILEY CYRUS IS THAT YOU?— Tal Fishman (@TalFishmen_) March 3, 2017
NO, ITS KATY PERRY WTF pic.twitter.com/g2dwTCOFpM
Katy Perry's new "look" makes her look like Miley Cyrus was shot with a ray gun that made her grow. #KatyPerry #MileyCyrus— Claudia Paz (@RitaPoonani42) March 3, 2017
Some publications even noted the similarities in headlines reporting Perry's new look. (Yes, MTV U.K., you can tell them apart.)
.@KatyPerry chopped her hair off only now she looks just like @MileyCyrus' twin. WE CAN'T TELL THEM APART https://t.co/aRCBLsjRGy pic.twitter.com/1BAGV96Rqd— MTV UK (@MTVUK) March 3, 2017
Of course, it's pretty unlikely that Perry actually copied Cyrus' look. Both the stars have totally unique styles, and Perry's always been open to hair experiments. (And besides, half of Hollywood's leading men have the same hair — is anyone comparing Adam Levine and Brad Pitt's haircuts?)
Sadly, this is far from the first time that famous women's looks have been compared needlessly to one another. For example, NFL star Reggie Bush's wife, Lilit Avagyan, is frequently compared to Kim Kardashian for their not-entirely-similar appearances. That discussion's only made more awkward when you remember that Reggie Bush dated Kim Kardashian for three years. The comparisons were rampant after people saw Bush and Avagyan's wedding photos, but now, their daughter is being compared to North West, too.
But just as it's unfair to call Avagyan a Kardashian copycat (or even a lookalike — they're really not that similar, y'all), it's not fair to compare Perry's look to Cyrus'. The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer isn't a copycat; she's just exploring a new look to go with her new music. Let's take a cue from Perry's playbook and stop pitting people against each other.
