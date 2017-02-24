Reggie Bush's Daughter Looks Just Like North West

If you've been keeping up with the Kardashians since the very beginning, you'll remember that Kim dated NFL player Reggie Bush. Talk about a throwback. With 12 seasons of the show behind us, it's easy to forget that Kardashian and Bush dated for three years. They separated in 2010. If you need to set up a little binge-watch to refresh your memory, we'll let you get to it.
But since his time on the show as Kim's arm candy, Bush has continued his football career — and had a family away from the E! cameras. It looks like things haven't changed much, however, because Bush's new family looks awfully familiar.
Advertisement
In 2013, Bush's then-girlfriend Lilit Avagyan gave birth to daughter Briseis. The couple had been dating for only a year and a half at that point. Fast forward to today and you can see an uncanny resemblance. In a photo posted to Instagram, it's clear that Briseis looks a lot like a certain famous Kardashian tot.
The curls! The sweet smile! It's almost like Briseis and North West could be twins. That shouldn't be that much of a surprise. Heavy.com reports that many called Avagyan a Kim K. lookalike when Bush started dating her. He definitely has a type. After he broke up with Kardashian, he dated Melissa Molinaro. You'll recognize her from those Old Navy commercials — and the fact that she bears more than a passing resemblance to Kim. Get this: Avagyan and Molinaro are both accomplished dancers (and look pretty flawless in a wedding gown). Hey, Reggie, can you be any more predictable?
And just in case you don't believe us, here's a snapshot of little North West to compare. To say that these tots are twinning would be quite the understatement.
Advertisement