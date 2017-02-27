Priyanka Chopra & Chrissy Teigen Were Ridiculous Backstage At The Oscars

On Monday, Chopra shared a funny segment from Live! With Kelly. It's a clip of the shenanigans that went down when Chopra and Teigen tried their hand at Ripa's gig backstage during the show. "Chrissy and Priyanka have always wanted to take my job, so we're going to test them out," Ripa explains. The dynamic duo's hilarious, scattershot attempt at being backstage correspondents may not be winning them any talk show offers. But damn were they having a good time.