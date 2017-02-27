Andrew Garfield Tearing Up As Emma Stone Accepted Her Oscar Is The Sweetest

At last night's Academy Awards, Stone took home the "Best Actress" Oscar for her work in La La Land. And Garfield had the perfect reaction to his ex-girlfriend's victory.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that as Stone delivered her victory speech, Garfield appeared to be crying.
#AndrewGarfield cried when #EmmaStone won her #Oscary2017 for #LaLaLand as Mia! in Los Angeles, (Feb. 26) pic.twitter.com/pck3GDzqHX— Andrew Garfield News (@AndrewGarfieldN) February 27, 2017
This isn't the first time that Garfield has gone above and beyond what we'd expect from an ex. At the Golden Globes last month, Garfield gave Stone a standing ovation. The touching moment came when the actress accepted the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.
Advertisement
Andrew Garfield gave Emma Stone a standing ovation so i'm holding on to some hope pic.twitter.com/wo014wAUu2— lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) January 9, 2017
They might not be a couple anymore, but Garfield definitely still loves Stone, even if not in a romantic sense. After the Golden Globes, he talked to Vanity Fair about his standing ovation, and it was just as sweet as his teary-eyed moment last night.
"We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," Garfield told Vanity Fair of his relationship with Stone. "There's so much love between us and so much respect... I'm her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing."
A beautiful thing, indeed. While most of us are out blocking our exes on every possible social media platform, Garfield truly does wish only the best for Stone. Is there anything more pure and sweet?
Some fans also speculated that at the Oscars, Stone made eye contact with Garfield after the whole "Best Picture" snafu. In the below clip, it certainly looks like she's having a moment with someone in the audience.
Doesn't it look like Emma's looking at Andrew?! #EmmaStone #AndrewGarfield @LaineyGossip pic.twitter.com/z2eKrCMTMl— Stonefield Source (@stonefieldESAG) February 27, 2017
And, naturally, some fans are still hoping the couple will get back together. But either way, it's great to know they'll always support each others' work.
We all need someone to look at us the way andrew garfield looks at emma stone ... ohh they need to get back together ? pic.twitter.com/4kmwq0FLRf— Ciel Bleu (@Babka_23) February 27, 2017
Advertisement