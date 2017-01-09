Andrew Garfield Stood For Emma Stone’s Win & We Can’t Handle It

For the Hollywood elite, awards shows are a bit like high school reunions — old flames, crushes from days of yore, and enemies lurk beyond every curve of that red carpet. It's an incestuous community by design, so when the community gathers, awkwardness reigns. Well, for some. Others, it seems, are really mature and good at handling encounters with exes. Namely, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield appear to approach the whole situation quite nicely. Last night, when Stone nabbed the win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, Garfield stood and gave the gal a standing ovation. A BuzzFeed pointed out, when the 28-year-old navigated her way through the Golden Globe tables, Garfield could be seen in the background, on his feet. The Hacksaw Ridge actor was close to the stage, so he's quite visible when his ex-girlfriend approached the podium. This display of professional respect just proves that, as we feared, Garfield and Stone are the perfect couple. Even when they're not dating, they're an ideal pairing. They are gracious, kind, and just really fucking talented. Twitter can't handle it, either. "Andrew Garfield gave Emma Stone a standing ovation so i'm holding on to some hope," wrote user Lauren Yap. This is general hope, it would seem. Hope that the world ain't so rough, that Mahershala Ali might still win an award for his work in Moonlight, that all of Hollywood will remember the title of both Hidden Figures and Fences at the Academy Awards. See the photo evidence of the standing ovation, below.
Andrew Garfield gave Emma Stone a standing ovation so i'm holding on to some hope pic.twitter.com/wo014wAUu2— lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) January 9, 2017
Advertisement