He's back, friends.
Barack Obama and his daughter Malia attended Friday evening's performance of The Price on Broadway, reports ABCNews. The former president and his eldest daughter took in the new revival of the classic Arthur Miller play at the Roundabout Theatre before heading backstage to pose for pictures with cast members, including Mark Ruffalo and Danny DeVito.
The theater company proudly tweeted a photo of the daddy-daughter pair after the show; "we are so honored to have had President @barackobama in our theater," they shared.
We are so honored to have had President @BarackObama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway! ?: @brugli pic.twitter.com/62jNnC0FMX— Roundabout Theatre (@RTC_NYC) February 25, 2017
Obama and Malia reportedly left shortly afterwards through a stage door, where passers-by on the street greeted them with catcalls and shouts of "there he is!" But the happy outcries of the lucky civilians who spotted the pair outside the theatre likely didn't hold a candle to the cavalcade of cheers that greeted the former president earlier in the day, when he was spotted, smiling and tieless, leaving a building on Fifth Avenue. While the official reason for Obama's visit to the city remains unconfirmed, many speculate that he is simply in town visiting his aforementioned daughter, who will attend Harvard in the fall but currently lives in New York and interns at the Weinstein Company.
But despite the cheers they've been receiving all around town, the former president and his daughter kept a low profile while at the theatre. Audience members, including The New York Times culture reporter Sopan Deb, reported on Twitter that the pair entered while the lights were down do as not to make a scene.
Okay, so it's intermission. Obama and Malia came in and left when the lights were down. The crowd didn't notice. Nice job, Secret Service.— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 25, 2017
A woman sitting five seats from Obama just said she didn't realize it was him.— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 25, 2017
Wow! At #ThePriceBway preview & @BarackObama is nxt 2 me. So cool! Much respect. Thx 4 supporting the arts @RTC_NYC pic.twitter.com/rsiKh5r9c5— Fabio Salles (@salles_fabio) February 25, 2017
"A woman sitting nearby let out a small yelp, but most of the audience at the revival of Arthur Miller’s “The Price’’ did not realize they were watching a Broadway show with someone who was, until recently, the most powerful person in the world," Deb wrote of the encounter in the Times this morning. Valerie Jarrett, who was a senior adviser to the president, attended the show with Obama and his daughter; all three joined the audience in a standing ovation at the show's end.
