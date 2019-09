Obama and Malia reportedly left shortly afterwards through a stage door, where passers-by on the street greeted them with catcalls and shouts of "there he is!" But the happy outcries of the lucky civilians who spotted the pair outside the theatre likely didn't hold a candle to the cavalcade of cheers that greeted the former president earlier in the day, when he was spotted, smiling and tieless, leaving a building on Fifth Avenue. While the official reason for Obama's visit to the city remains unconfirmed, many speculate that he is simply in town visiting his aforementioned daughter, who will attend Harvard in the fall but currently lives in New York and interns at the Weinstein Company.