Mandy Moore Clears Up Confusion: She Wasn't In La La Land & Is “The Worst Dancer”

"You liked my choreography?" she asked Fallon laughingly when the late night host told her he saw her name in the La La Land credits. "There is, in fact, another Mandy Moore out there, and she is a dynamite choreographer," Moore the actress quickly clarified before assuring her host that he was not the first to succumb to such confusion. In fact, when Moore the choreographer, who yes, taught Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone to tapdance, was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work on Dancing With The Stars, Moore the actress received congratulatory emails from understandably mistaken well wishers.