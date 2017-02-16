Milo Ventimiglia’s Co-Stars Don’t Recognize Him Sans Facial Hair

Milo Ventimiglia shaved his facial hair. Normally, shaving wouldn't count as news. Many people of all genders shave all the time. It's, like, right up there with coffee as something that people do every day. But Milo Ventimiglia's facial hair was different. Milo Ventimiglia's facial hair was inextricably linked to his role as Jack on This is Us. Now, Jack remains but the beard-mustache kit has left Milo Ventimiglia's face. Look.